Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

CABA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:CABA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,041. The firm has a market cap of $302.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.75. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 298,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $4,395,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.