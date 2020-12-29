Bytom (BTM) Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $76.08 million and $13.24 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.00468771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 122.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000217 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,644,933,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,648,369 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.