Burst (BURST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,859.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 48.5% lower against the dollar. One Burst coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $21,859.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Burst

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,112,037,598 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

