Burger Swap Reaches Market Cap of $7.71 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $7.71 million and $482,408.00 worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap token can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00142724 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00195380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.88 or 0.00606753 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00322773 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00056029 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,104,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,729,407 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

Burger Swap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

