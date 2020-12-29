BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Shares Up 8.7%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) shares shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.14. 6,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 5,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

