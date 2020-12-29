BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised BRT Apartments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.83.

NYSE BRT opened at $15.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $258.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.19.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 294.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 70.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 115.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

