Brokerages Set TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on TBI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

NYSE:TBI opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $687.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.22. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $474.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

