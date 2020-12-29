Brokerages Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Target Price at $38.56

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $54.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

