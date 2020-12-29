Brokerages Set Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Target Price at C$10.19

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PL shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) alerts:

In other Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) news, insider Ltd. Prospect Co. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total transaction of C$427,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,115,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$35,166,651.18.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) stock opened at C$8.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.29. The company has a market cap of C$293.56 million and a P/E ratio of -43.56. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.63 and a 52-week high of C$11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$131.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$127.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.26%.

About Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.