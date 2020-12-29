Brokerages Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) PT at $390.73

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $390.73.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,576. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

