Brokerages Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price at $76.26

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.26.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 164,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,347,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,846,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,295,000 after buying an additional 694,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

JD stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $83.58. The company had a trading volume of 192,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,436,003. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $121.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. JD.com has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.