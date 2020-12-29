Brokerages Set International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) PT at $139.00

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,823. International Business Machines has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

