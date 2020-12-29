Brokerages Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target at $69.86

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 93,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.66. 3,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

