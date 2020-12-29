Brokerages Set Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Target Price at $54.33

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Domo from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Domo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Domo alerts:

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $122,471.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,815.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $432,574.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,355.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,873 shares of company stock worth $16,786,345 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Domo by 420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Domo by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

DOMO stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. Domo has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $72.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.