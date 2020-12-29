Brokerages Set Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) PT at $104.00

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPK shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $772,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPK traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.50. The stock had a trading volume of 64,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,381. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.23. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $111.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $101.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.