Brokerages Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Target Price at $76.62

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.62.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARWR. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,874,469. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

