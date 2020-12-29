Brokerages Set Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Target Price at $11.29

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

APTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 83,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 308,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.07. 43,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,536. The stock has a market cap of $361.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.75. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

