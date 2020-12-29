Brokerages Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. MGM Growth Properties also posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 516.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,724. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

