Brokerages Expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. Kingstone Companies posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.75 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on KINS. ValuEngine raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 90,820 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $623,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 261.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

