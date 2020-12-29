Brokerages Expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Announce -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.89). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($3.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

FRLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $17.40 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

