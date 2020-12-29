Brokerages Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.48. Civista Bancshares reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million.

CIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $17.45. 2,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $277.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,764 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

