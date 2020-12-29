Brokerages Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report sales of $355.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $323.34 million and the highest is $371.46 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $460.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNO. TheStreet upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $4,935,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,647,000 after buying an additional 168,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 160.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 74,307 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

