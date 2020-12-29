Brokerages Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.48. Veritex posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VBTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

VBTX opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Veritex news, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,551.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Sughrue bought 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,016 shares of company stock worth $275,338. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 21.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,110,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 194,231 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 2,158.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 139,322 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 119.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth about $1,737,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth about $1,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

