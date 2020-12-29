Brokerages Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) Will Announce Earnings of $4.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that RH (NYSE:RH) will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.44 and the lowest is $4.16. RH reported earnings of $3.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $17.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.84 to $18.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $19.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.42 to $20.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share.

RH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.00.

Shares of RH opened at $455.07 on Tuesday. RH has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $494.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of RH by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

