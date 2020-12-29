Brokerages Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $767.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report sales of $767.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $764.30 million and the highest is $775.26 million. II-VI posted sales of $666.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on II-VI in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on II-VI in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,022. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $597,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,197 shares of company stock valued at $26,434,407 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in II-VI by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in II-VI by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,495,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $401,166,000 after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -710.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85. II-VI has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.