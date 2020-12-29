Brokerages Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.48.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.29. 222,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,308. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

