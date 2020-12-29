Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to Announce -$0.78 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to announce ($0.78) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. Bio-Path posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03.

BPTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

BPTH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,452. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

