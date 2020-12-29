Brokerages Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) to announce sales of $18.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.66 million and the lowest is $17.60 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $61.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.77 million to $62.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $87.03 million, with estimates ranging from $82.54 million to $92.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 million.

BLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 362,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $29,935,100.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $99,322,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock worth $157,551,312 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth $262,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000.

NYSE:BLI opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.43. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $113.53.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

