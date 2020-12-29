British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) Receives GBX 3,473.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,473.90 ($45.39).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,909 ($38.01) price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

BATS stock traded up GBX 83.50 ($1.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,813.50 ($36.76). The company had a trading volume of 1,266,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,505. The company has a market capitalization of £64.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,760.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,736.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

