Brady (NYSE:BRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Brady in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brady currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE:BRC traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.68. 167,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,205. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. Brady has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.15.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $910,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $74,401.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 46,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

