BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Shares Down 7%

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) dropped 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 503,895 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 266,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

