BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Shares Down 7%

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) dropped 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 503,895 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 266,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.
The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.
About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.
Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.