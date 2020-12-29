botXcoin (BOTX) Price Hits $0.14

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One botXcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. botXcoin has a market cap of $231.56 million and $227.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get botXcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00024253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00141271 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00196369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00604057 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00326653 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00055503 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 tokens. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for botXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for botXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.