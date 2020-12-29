Bottos (BTO) Price Down 2.9% This Week

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 40.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Bottos has a market cap of $635,816.91 and approximately $40,646.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, LBank, Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00044264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00290889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00030112 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $575.35 or 0.02138229 BTC.

BTO is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, Bibox, LBank, BigONE and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

