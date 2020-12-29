Boston Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Boston Properties has raised its dividend payment by 41.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Boston Properties has a payout ratio of 82.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

Shares of BXP opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average is $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXP. UBS Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

