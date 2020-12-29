Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) & Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Critical Contrast

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) and Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

0.2% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Wirecard shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bonterra Energy and Wirecard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 6 1 0 0 1.14 Wirecard 1 4 0 0 1.80

Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $1.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.85%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Wirecard.

Risk and Volatility

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wirecard has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Wirecard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy -213.04% -12.28% -4.27% Wirecard N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Wirecard’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $143.54 million 0.32 $16.52 million N/A N/A Wirecard $2.38 billion 0.02 $410.28 million N/A N/A

Wirecard has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy.

Summary

Wirecard beats Bonterra Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes. The Acquiring & Issuing segment provides settlement services for credit card sales for online and terminal payments, as well as current accounts with prepaid cards and Girocard/Maestro debit cards; processes payment transactions in various currencies; and issues prepaid and debit cards to private and business customers. The Call Center & Communication Services segment offers value added services, aftersales services to customers, and mailing services. The company also provides payment processing solutions that include Wirecard Payment Page, a payment page; credit card processing; direct debit; online banking payment; alternative payment; international payment processing; tokenization; point of sale terminals; and Wirecard Checkout Portal, a payment portal. In addition, it offers mobile payment solutions; risk management solutions, such as fraud prevention, credit worthiness checks, and individual solutions; integration and testing solutions, including enterprise integration, transaction testing, payment hub, customer self-select PIN, and secure mailer solutions; and communication services. The company serves the consumer goods, digital goods, and travel and mobility sectors. Wirecard has strategic partnerships with Poynt, CreditPilot PLC, SunExpress, and Emonvia. Wirecard AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aschheim, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.