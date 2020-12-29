BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

BMCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BMC Stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BMC Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BMC Stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $54.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $56.24.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.37%. BMC Stock’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,500,268.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BMC Stock by 153.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

