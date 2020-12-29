Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Mark Alan Goldberg Sells 5,455 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $681,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Alan Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $599,940.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $545,400.00.

BPMC opened at $122.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.89. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. The business had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,149,000 after acquiring an additional 251,884 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 897,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,198,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,325,000 after acquiring an additional 53,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $41,054,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.