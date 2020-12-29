Block-Logic Trading Up 6.7% This Week (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $580.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000783 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG . Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.