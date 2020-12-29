BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
