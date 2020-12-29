BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

