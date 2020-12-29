BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.31% of AstroNova worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 550.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. AstroNova, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 million, a PE ratio of -79.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT).

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.