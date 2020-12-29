BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,885 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 52.8% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 88,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSQ opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $95.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.12 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 40.41% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Noble Financial upped their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

