BlackRock Inc. Sells 18,024 Shares of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.48% of MDC Partners worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MDC Partners by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 118,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in MDC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of MDCA stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. MDC Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $192.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.66.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $283.42 million for the quarter.

MDC Partners Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, database and customer relationship management, business consulting, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

