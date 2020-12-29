BlackRock Inc. Sells 12,656 Shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Cumulus Media worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 131,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 102,632 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Cumulus Media news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 79,742 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $527,094.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $185.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.28.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cumulus Media Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. The company offers content through approximately 428 owned-and-operated stations in 87 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

