BlackRock Inc. Sells 108,925 Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.87% of cbdMD worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YCBD. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of cbdMD by 31.4% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of cbdMD by 415.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of cbdMD in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in cbdMD during the second quarter worth about $232,000.

Get cbdMD alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. cbdMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YCBD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded cbdMD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on cbdMD from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YCBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD).

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.