BlackRock Inc. Has $805,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000.

DSI stock opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $71.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.82.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

