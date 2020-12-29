BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.84.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

