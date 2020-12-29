BlackRock Inc. Buys 4,451 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,154,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,034,000 after buying an additional 410,695 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,926,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,594,000 after purchasing an additional 405,326 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,532,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,751,000 after purchasing an additional 261,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 42,991.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,283,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,552 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $58.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

