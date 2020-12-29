BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $13.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

