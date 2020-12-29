BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $13.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
