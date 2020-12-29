Bitzeny (ZNY) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $122,606.58 and $23.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.54 or 0.00483061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 2,277.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000212 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.