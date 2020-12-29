BitcoinV Market Cap Hits $38,222.13 (BTCV)

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded up 1,074.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. BitcoinV has a market capitalization of $38,222.13 and approximately $434.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinV has traded 420.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinV coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004789 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001836 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005687 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000124 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001181 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitcoinV Coin Profile

BTCV is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,963,900 coins. The official message board for BitcoinV is medium.com/@support_43415 . The official website for BitcoinV is www.bitcoinv.org . BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitcoinV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinV using one of the exchanges listed above.

